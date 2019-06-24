Music club raises funds for wheelchairs

A Pattaya music club hosted a party to raise money for wheelchairs for seniors and bedridden patients.

Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit opened the June 21 Song Loves Merit Club fundraiser that also saw scholarships donated to poor students with good academic records.

The group sold tickets to the party for 300 baht and garlands for guests to give to singers.

veryone was dressed in a retro dance style, which added an extra spark to the party.

All the proceeds will be used to buy wheelchairs for the elderly and bedridden patients.