‘Arabian Racing’ returns to Pattaya – Dashcam captures daylight street chaos on Sukhumvit Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Street racing by groups of Middle Eastern tourists — often referred to locally as “Arabian racers” — has once again returned to Pattaya’s main thoroughfares, this time in broad daylight. A recent dashcam video circulating online shows three motorcycles without helmets speeding off aggressively at a red light on Sukhumvit Road, ignoring traffic laws entirely.

The video, believed to be filmed near Na Jomtien, has reignited public outrage over the reckless behavior of foreign riders who appear to be treating city streets as their personal racetrack. Concerned residents say the problem isn’t just limited to noise and disruption — it’s about real safety hazards to drivers, pedestrians, and even the riders themselves.







This isn’t the first time such racing activity has plagued Pattaya. In past incidents, groups of young riders — including foreign nationals and Thai youths — have regularly converged on Sukhumvit Road during weekends to race, pop wheelies, and show off their modified bikes. On some nights, more than 50 motorcycles have been seen taking over the road, creating loud disturbances and posing serious dangers to the local community.

In response to growing complaints, Pattaya police have been cracking down on these races. A prior operation led to the seizure of multiple illegally modified bikes and the identification of underage riders. Parents were summoned and warned, while police reiterated the legal consequences of street racing.

However, these new incidents during daytime hours signal that the problem may be evolving. While nighttime street racing has long been an issue in Pattaya, bold, mid-day stunts — especially by international visitors — reflect a worrying lack of fear of enforcement.

Authorities have previously warned motorbike rental shops to be more stringent in verifying driving licenses and tracking who they rent to, particularly during the tourism high season. The latest events suggest those warnings may be falling on deaf ears.

With Pattaya’s image as a family-friendly destination under constant scrutiny, the return of “Arabian racing” to Sukhumvit Road raises serious questions about the city’s ability to police its roads — and protect the public from this kind of reckless tourism.

































