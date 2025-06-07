Mayor and Police Seriously Unite – No more escapes as Pattaya deploys AI to fight crime

PATTAYA, Thailand – At the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) headquarters, top police officials joined city leaders to discuss an ambitious plan to elevate public safety in Pattaya, Thailand’s major international tourist destination.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyos Thepjamnong, Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, and Pol. Lt. Gen. Jiraphop Phuridej, Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, co-chaired the meeting alongside Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya City. Senior city officials and police representatives participated in the session, which focused on security innovation and crime prevention strategies.







As part of an ongoing initiative by Provincial Police Region 2 to strengthen public safety across its jurisdiction, Pattaya has been chosen as the pilot city for integrating AI-powered CCTV surveillance systems with national criminal databases. This system is already proving highly effective at the CIB and will now be adapted to suit the unique context of a tourism-heavy city.

The goal is to establish Pattaya as a “Smart City”, combining advanced technology with responsive urban management to detect and deter criminal activity, particularly involving individuals with outstanding warrants or suspicious behavior. The system will enhance the ability of law enforcement to track, verify, and act swiftly on real-time intelligence.



Mayor Poramet affirmed the city’s readiness in terms of infrastructure and coordination, stating that Pattaya is committed to being a role model in public safety and smart governance. A joint working committee comprising officials from Pattaya City, Provincial Police Region 2, and the Central Investigation Bureau has been established to oversee the development and ensure smooth implementation.

The initiative is expected to boost public confidence and improve Pattaya’s global image as a safe, modern, and secure travel destination, laying the groundwork for similar smart surveillance models in other key cities across Thailand.







































