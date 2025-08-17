Pattaya pickup truck overturns in heavy rain, crashes into utility pole — 3 injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue radio center received a report of a serious road accident involving a pickup truck that lost control, overturned, and slammed into a utility pole at 12:36 a.m. on August 16,. The incident occurred on Sukhumvit Road inbound to Sattahip, before the motorway underpass intersection in North Pattaya.

Rescue volunteers rushed to the scene, where they discovered a bronze Isuzu D-Max pickup truck modified with a tall steel cage. The vehicle had overturned onto the road median and was heavily damaged after colliding with a light pole. Scattered across the wet roadway were hundreds of meatballs — the truck’s cargo — which had spilled during the crash.







Inside the wreckage, three people, including the 20-year-old driver, Itthiphon, were trapped. Rescue workers, aided by good Samaritans, battled heavy rain to cut open the vehicle and free the injured victims. They were given first aid before being urgently transported to a nearby hospital.

An eyewitness, Sukkrit, 31, told police that the pickup had been speeding when it struck the rear of his car, lost control, and flipped before crashing into the pole.

Pattaya City Police recorded the scene as evidence and will review CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident.



































