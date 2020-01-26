Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center needs urgent help

Residents and members of service and charity organizations in Pattaya were distressed to learn that sponsorship for the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center (ATCC) was dwindling and that without further assistance from the community they would have to close its doors leaving 40 vulnerable children to fend for themselves.







An urgent meeting was held at city hall Jan 23, chaired by Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh, with leading members of the community and charity organizations, law enforcement and representatives from the Social Development and Human Security Office of Chonburi to discuss ways of how to help the ATCC continue its operations.

Palisorn Noja, (Khru Ja) director of the ATCC told the gathering that for many years the center received support from members of the community and many service and charity organizations in Pattaya and around Thailand.

Palisorn added, “Some of our major supporters are also from overseas.

“A few weeks ago, we received distressing news that one of our major benefactors had decided to stop supporting us as of Dec. 31, 2019. Now we are left with only one regular supporter who gives 95,000 baht per month for all of 2020.

“We have 40 children (33 boys and 7 girls) under our care, along with 3 staff and our minimum costs to look after the children and the home is 150,000 baht per month.

“Our center provides a safe environment, opportunities to attend school and assistance from counselors and social workers. Charity organizations provide ongoing scholarships for children taking refuge at the center.

“Besides that, the ATCC program has been fundamental in the tracking and arrest of dozens of child traffickers and pedophiles.”

Khru Ja said that most people charged in Thailand with child sexual abuse are foreign sex tourists who use agents active in human trafficking. Many appear outwardly to have good jobs and be wealthy, but that only helps their pedophilia.

He said many of the young victims he met are orphans or products of broken homes or were sold into the trade by poor families.

Pattaya Police say that there are about 100,000 child-rights cases in Thailand each year and 90 percent of the suspects were foreigners. Some of those arrested in Pattaya were found to be active in online pedophilia groups which not only passed around photos and videos, but advice on Thai laws and how to avoid Pattaya police, he said.

Khru Ja summarized his plea for help, “The Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Centre was established in Pattaya in order to deal with problems of human trafficking and child sexual abuse. The main target groups are street kids and children at risk. The center’s main objectives are assisting these children in obtaining education and life skills that will enable them to return to their families and society. It is important that these children are cared for in a safe environment during this period. Please help us, so we can carry on our work to protect and keep our children safe.”

To know more about ATCC and offer your assistance please call Khru Ja at 0922324924, 0819499349. Email: [email protected]