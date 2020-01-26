TAT launches ’60 Happiness Routes @ Mueang Thai the Series: Hello Winter’ campaign

Series expects to stimulate domestic travel and mark the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s 60th anniversary in 2020.







Bangkok– The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) together with tourism partners and travel industry stakeholders is launching a ’60 Happiness Routes @ Mueang Thai the Series: Hello Winter’ to stimulate domestic tourism and celebrate TAT’s 60th anniversary.

TAT Governor Mr. YuthasakSupasorn said, “This year is the 60th anniversary of TAT, and we are proud to inspire the Thai people to travel around the country with a happy heart. To celebrate this special occasion, TAT has launched a special ’60 Happiness Routes @ Mueang Thai the Series’ campaign to present popular travel routes voted by tourists as the happiest places to travel.

“Travelers who also turn 60 years old this year will have a chance to buy special tickets at discounted prices (60 Baht) but only if they make reservations through www.60เส้นทางความสุข.com on 26 January. And on Valentine’s Day, TAT will offer an ‘Exclusive Romantic Dinner Cruise on Saffron by Banyan Tree Bangkok’ to 60 pairs of lovers (buy one, get one free).”

The campaign will be held throughout the three major seasons in Thailand: cool, summer, and rainy offering deals to suit the time of year. TAT and key travel industry partners will provide special offers during each season for Thai travelers along ’60 Happiness Routes’ throughout the calendar year of 2020.

For this month, TAT is spotlighting its first campaign, ’60 Happiness Routes: Hello Winter’ with special offers from many partners. These include, but are not limited to, the following:

Special deals on flights from Thai Airways International, Bangkok Airways, Thai Smile, Nok Air, and AirAsia.

Special deals on car rentals from Grab, Budget, and ASAP.

Exclusive Romantic Dinner Cruise on ‘Saffron by Banyan Tree Bangkok’ (buy one, get one free).

Special price hotel and hostel deals from traveligo.com and hellolocal.travel.

“Every traveler who buys travel deals in the campaign will have a chance to win flight tickets, hotel gift cards, and tour packages each month throughout the campaign. In September, TAT will also draw lucky winners who will receive free tour packages along the 60 Happiness Routes with a total value of 1,000,000 Baht,” Mr. Yuthasak, concluded.