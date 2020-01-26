Fleeing drug suspect kills 1, injures 3 after Banglamung cops fail to lock down scene

One person was killed and three injured when a drug suspect fleeing police crashed into six vehicles in Nongprue.







Prasert Ludkratum, 66, was struck directly by a Mitsubishi Triton driven by Tanongsak Himakun, 40, on Nong Maikaen Road in front of the Tung Kom Tan Man Health Station Jan. 23.

Two others in the cars and motorbikes hit suffered serious injured and a third minor scrapes.

Tanongsak escaped initial arrest after Banglamung police failed to secure the scene of a sting operation.

Allegedly a major drug dealer in the Pattaya area, Tanongsak and girlfriend Supattra Phomruksa, 36, were delivering 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine to undercover narcotics officers.

When the couple arrived at the scene, Supattra exited the truck to exchange the drugs for cash while Tanongsak waited in the car. But when hiding police sprung to arrest the air, Tanongsak left his girlfriend behind and fled the scene.

He was arrested following the crash.