Another sex-on-the-beach video goes viral in Pattaya

Police are searching for a foreign couple caught on video having sex on Pattaya Beach.

A two-minute video clip of a foreign couple engaged in lewd acts went viral on social media Thursday. There were many people on the beach at the time, including families, the video poster said.

Workers also were nearby erecting the stage for the Pattaya Music Festival.







Police are using CCTVs to attempt to identify the amorous couple.

It’s not the first time lookie-loos have filmed obscene acts between foreigners and Thais on the street in Pattaya and posted it online. Police again instructed the public to not post such videos online, saying that the photographer could be prosecuted under the Computer Crime Act for posting obscene videos. Forget the “likes”. Just contact us, police said.



























