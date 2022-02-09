Another pedestrian hit by speeding motorbike in Pattaya

Yet another pedestrian was hit by a speeding motorbike in Pattaya.

The victim this time was a 50-year-old woman who was knocked silly by motorbike-taxi driver Nava Yodchat, 47, in front of the Petanque Club known locally as 9 Rai on Third Road Feb. 8.







Knocked off his Honda Click by the collision, Nava suffered a swollen bloody face and cut over his eye. The victim escaped with only scrapes and bruises.

Pedestrian safety has been a hot-button issue this month after a young eye doctor was killed by a junior police officer riding a high-powered Ducati motorcycle in Bangkok.



A week later, a foreign man was severely injured when hit by a motorbike in Pattaya.

A whopping 44 people were killed on Thailand’s roads on Tuesday, including one pedestrian. Already this year, Thailand’s roads have claimed 1,711 lives.



























