Shoddy roadwork blamed for 5-car pileup in Pattaya

Pattaya officials are blaming a sloppy contractor for an accident that damaged four vehicles on the railway-parallel road.

The Jan. 4 accident saw a car transporter truck lose control after hitting a large pothole and crash into four other cars. Only the driver of the out-of-control vehicle, Thawatchai Srisang, 25, was injured.







Ampol Nakthon, 43, the owner of one of the damaged vehicles at the car accessories shop, said there are many accidents on the road because the surface is subsided and pockmarked.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai pointed the finger directly at the contractor responsible for laying new drainage pipes under the railway road from Soi Khao Talo to the Naklua Canal.







The project is behind schedule and the road was reopened temporarily to motorists. But the repaving was shoddy and the road quickly subsided.

The deputy mayor said the owners of the damaged cars can submit claims to city hall and the bills will be forwarded to the contractor.

























