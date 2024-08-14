Annual charity drive provides food aid to the needy in Sattahip

SATTAHIP, Thailand – More than 2,000 underprivileged and needy people gathered in Sattahip to receive bags of rice and dry food during the annual rice distribution and charity event organized by Sattahip Municipality and the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Sattahip Foundation.

The August 13 event also served as a merit-making ritual dedicated to the spirits of the deceased without living relatives to perform rituals on their behalf. This belief, deeply rooted in local traditions, holds that such spirits suffer in the afterlife unless they receive merit through offerings.







“This ceremony is a way to ensure that those who have no one to remember them are not forgotten,” said Narong Bunbanjerdsri, Mayor of Sattahip Municipality. “By making these offerings, we bring peace to their spirits and continue a tradition that connects us with our ancestors.”

Attendees ranged from the elderly and disabled to children and mothers with infants, all patiently waiting under the scorching sun to receive 5-kilogram bags of rice and dry food. Despite the large crowd, the atmosphere remained calm and orderly, largely due to the efficient management by the foundation’s rescue team.

“I am grateful for the support of our foundation’s staff and volunteers, whose dedication and selflessness made this event a success,” Mayor Narong added. “The ‘Ting Kra Jad’ ceremony, rooted in Chinese culture and integrated into Taoist practices, is an important tradition not only here but also in other countries that have adopted Buddhism, like Japan and Korea.”

The ceremony typically involves communities inviting monks to chant and make offerings to wandering spirits and ancestors, especially in remote areas where access to monks may be limited. This year’s event, like those before it, highlighted the community’s commitment to preserving cultural traditions while supporting those in need.





































