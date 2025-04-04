Pattaya officials inspect installation of passenger dock at Bali Hai Pier

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawad led a team to inspect the installation of new passenger docks at Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya. The goal was to ensure the structural integrity and safety of the docks for both passenger boarding and disembarking, as well as to assess their durability against ship impacts and waves.

The team inspected the ongoing installation of six new docks, each measuring 9×8 meters. Docks 1, 3, and 5 have been installed, while Docks 4 and 6 will feature special ramps for easier access for the elderly, disabled, or travelers with luggage.







The original HDPE docks, installed in 2014, have served passengers traveling to Koh Larn for over a decade and have contributed significantly to the local tourism economy. To further enhance water safety and tourism in Pattaya and Koh Larn, the city has initiated the installation of these new, improved docks, with completion expected by the end of May.

Challenges related to tidal conditions causing gaps in the docks’ alignment are being addressed by Pattaya officials and engineers to ensure the safety and convenience of tourists.

































