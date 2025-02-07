Pattaya Mayor orders immediate action after tourist trips over pothole

PATTAYA, Thailand – On February 6, the Pattaya City Rescue Center received a report of a tourist injury due to a fall caused by a pothole on Pattaya Central Road. The rescue team quickly responded and arrived at the scene to find a tourist from Iceland with injuries, including severe facial cuts and bleeding. The victim explained that they tripped over a large pothole, approximately 1.5 meters by 1.5 meters, which appeared to be a storm drain cover with a raised edge of about 10 centimeters. The area was covered with garbage, stones, and leaves, leading to the fall.







Local residents noted that the pothole had been present for a long time and had caused injuries to several tourists. Additionally, they pointed out two protruding bolts from removed streetlight poles, which posed a further hazard. Residents have called for the relevant authorities to address these safety concerns to protect both locals and visitors.

In response, Pattaya Mayor urgently instructed the relevant departments to inspect and repair the hazardous site. Officials worked together to resolve the issue, ensuring that the pothole and exposed bolts were properly addressed. The quick action has been praised as a vital step in enhancing safety for both residents and tourists.







































