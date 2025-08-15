American motorcyclist blames young girl for sudden road crossing in Pattaya collision

PATTAYA, Thailand – A serious accident occurred on Sukhumvit Road in front of Na Jomtien Temple, just before the intersection at the Office of the Second Attorney General, when a Yamaha NMAX 155 cc motorcycle struck a 13-year-old girl around 5:00 p.m. on August 13.

The driver, a roughly 40-year-old American man, did not disclose his name but claimed the girl suddenly crossed the road, causing the collision. The impact sent the motorcycle skidding nearly 100 meters, severely damaging the left side of the vehicle.







The victim, a first-year Mathayom student at Sattahip Witthayakhom School, sustained a serious injury to her right ankle, which is suspected to be broken, along with facial abrasions. Her grandmother assisted her at the scene before rescue volunteers administered first aid and transported her to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.

Police, led by Sub-Lt. Arthit Sanpanya of Na Jomtien Police Station, recorded the scene and questioned the driver, who will face legal proceedings for the accident.



































