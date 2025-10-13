Young man critically injured after crashing motorcycle into parked pickup in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 23-year-old man was seriously injured early Friday morning after crashing his Yamaha Grand Filano motorcycle into the rear of a parked Toyota pickup along Sukhumvit Soi 87, East Pattaya.







Rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon responded to the scene at 04:20 a.m., finding the motorcycle lodged into the back of the pickup, with debris scattered across the road. The motorbike’s rider, later identified as Arthit Polrod, sustained multiple severe injuries and was given on-site first aid before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud crash and seeing the motorcycle collide with the stationary vehicle, with the rider trapped in the wreckage.

Police recorded the scene and will review nearby CCTV footage to determine the cause of the crash.



































