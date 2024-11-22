Indian man arrested for firing blank gun into the air in Pattaya; claims unaware of weapon law

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police apprehended a 36-year-old Indian man, Mr. Sunil Bhandari, after he was seen firing a blank gun into the air in a residential area in Soi Kho Pai 4/1, South Pattaya, causing panic among local residents on November 21.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find Bhandari intoxicated. A search revealed a blank firing gun and 22 rounds of ammunition, which were confiscated as evidence. Bhandari admitted to buying the gun from a vendor, unaware that it was illegal to carry or discharge it in public. He explained that the gun was used during a drinking session with friends, where a challenge led him to fire the weapon into the sky.

Bhandari has been taken into custody and will face legal charges related to the illegal use of a firearm.



