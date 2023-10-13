American arrested in Chiang Mai after series of violent attacks

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – A Chiang Mai bar owner is seeking justice following a disturbing series of events that transpired at her establishment on the night of October 11. Ms. Ae, proprietor of ‘Home Bar 1981,’ shared a chilling account of an encounter with an aggressive American tourist, identified as Brian Andrew Burggraf, resulting in severe injuries to one of her customers.

The unsettling incident unfolded when the 28-year-old American, displaying signs of intoxication, began causing disruptions around the bar. Ms. Ae courageously intervened to quell the harassment, only to discover that the man was armed with a concealed knife. The situation escalated as he attempted to harm the bar owner, prompting an urgent call for assistance.







Despite the efforts of a Norwegian tourist to restrain the aggressor, Burggraf viciously stabbed him in the abdomen, inflicting serious injuries. After the attack, Burggraf nonchalantly left the scene and went to his accommodations at a nearby guesthouse. The injured Good Samaritan was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Ms. Ae promptly reported the incident to the police, leading to a revelation by law enforcement that the assailant had assaulted two more foreign tourists later the same day. The second incident unfolded near the Smoke House shop along Chaiyapoom Road, where Burggraf attacked 52-year-old tourist Erik Jan Oudshoorm from the Netherlands and his son, Colin Mike Oudshoorm, with a small folding knife, inflicting injuries.







In response, investigative officers from Chiang Mai City Police Station, including the Black Hawk Team and tourist police, launched a thorough investigation. Their efforts culminated in the arrest of Burggraf at Jet Yod Plaza in Chang Phueak sub-district. He was found in possession of a folding knife and subsequently taken in for questioning at the police station.

Burggraf now finds himself in custody and is set to face legal charges in Chiang Mai. Authorities anticipate that the case will proceed according to the law, with the involvement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant embassies to ensure justice in this matter.











