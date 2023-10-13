Torrential rain triggers flooding chaos in Pattaya on Thursday

PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct 12 – Pattaya, faced a sudden onslaught of heavy rain and powerful winds in the afternoon of Oct 12, resulting in widespread flooding and the temporary closure of vital roads.

Relentless rainfall led to the accumulation of water, disrupting traffic flow. Initial reports of flooding cantered around the railway road connecting Khao Talo to Khao Noi, a crucial entry point to Pattaya. Sections of the railway road, including the Khao Talo intersection and the area behind Wat Thamsamakki were temporarily closed to address safety concerns.







Beyond the railway road, other key areas within Pattaya experienced the impact of the heavy downpour. Flooding occurred along Sukhumvit Road Soi 45, near the entrance to the Central Pattaya Tunnel, resulting in reduced traffic lanes. Some roads were closed, including Third Road near Moom Aroi Restaurant.

Local authorities, emergency response teams, and disaster management agencies swiftly activated their protocols to manage the flooding and assist affected residents. It was noted that the newly constructed drainage systems have significantly improved, facilitating the faster recession of floodwaters, within one to two hours. As the floodwaters subsided, traffic conditions returned to normal.

















