Navy officer’s CPR saves Dutchman’s life at Sattahip supermarket

SATTAHIP, Thailand – A Royal Thai Navy officer’s quick thinking and CPR training proved instrumental in saving the life of a foreigner who had lost consciousness at the Makro supermarket branch parking lot in Sattahip on March 29.

Petty Officer Second Class Nivat Kanghan responded to a distress call from a woman seeking help for her unconscious husband inside their vehicle. The navy officer found Zacharias Krokke from the Netherlands unresponsive and without signs of breathing.







Utilizing his CPR training, CPO 2 Nivat immediately began resuscitation efforts and called emergency services for assistance. Although initial attempts revived Krokke’s breathing, he remained unconscious, prompting further rounds of CPR. With the assistance of bystanders and fellow naval personnel, continuous CPR was administered until medical professionals arrived.

Following the emergency response, Krokke was swiftly transferred to the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CCU) at the Sirikit Naval Hospital for urgent medical attention. At present, his condition remains critical, with additional details being withheld to safeguard his privacy.





































