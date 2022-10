Drug tests imposed on Pattaya police officers found no abusers, police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai said.

The high-profile tests were done to instill public confidence in the police force and gain the trust of tourists, Kullachart said.

In all, 382 officers were tested by the National Narcotics Center and Pattaya Hospital. Had anyone tested positive, they would face strict disciplinary action, the police chief said.