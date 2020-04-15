Alice doesn’t sun on Pattaya beach anymore

Before Pattaya closed its beaches, Alice loved to sustain on the beach and splash in the water in Jomtien. Now she can only watch the sunset.







An annual long-term tourist from Europe, Alice, who did not want to give her last name or home country, is one of the hundreds of tourists stranded in Pattaya. Unable to get home due to border closures and flight cancellations, she and her family are making the best of it in a locked-down Pattaya.

Alice recalled how just a few weeks ago she’d spend her days browning under the hot sun and cooling off in waves at Jomtien Beach. But first Chonburi closed all Pattaya beaches and then Pattaya banned any eating or drinking on the shoreline footpath. So now she just comes out to stand and watch the sunset.







She said she understands and supports the steps the government has taken to control the spread of the coronavirus, even if other foreigners – perhaps ignorant of the regulations – and some Thais still flout the law. She’s sad to have her relaxation place closed, but looks forward to when it will reopen.





