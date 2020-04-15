Pattaya may begin reopening May 1, governor says

Pattaya may begin reopening businesses May 1 if the current downward trend in Covid-19 infections continues, Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai said.







Speaking at an April 14 meeting at the Chonburi Public Health Department, the governor gave the go-ahead for immediate reopening of electronics and appliance stores inside shopping malls. The order principally is aimed at restoring service at mobile phone and computer shops, two items that have become crucial in the age of remote work and learning, as well as social distancing.

Other provinces also have moved to reopen the same businesses, with Nonthaburi Province including barber shops and hair salons among those able to reopen before retreating to just electronics stores after public criticism.

Pakarathorn said further relaxation of Pattaya’s business shutdown may come May 1 if the government’s emergency decree is not renewed and the number of reported Covid-19 cases continues to decline. The Pattaya area reported two new infections April 15, one a man in contact with a previously reported victim and the other a medical worker.







Thailand reported 30 cases and two deaths overall Wednesday, meaning the number of new cases has decreased six of the last seven days. The count this week: 54 new cases on Thursday, April 9; 50 new cases on Friday, 45 on Saturday, 33 on Sunday, 28 on Monday, 34 on Tuesday and 30 on Wednesday.

Included in the announcement that might open May 1 if all goes well, are pubs, beer bars, massage parlors, spas, beauty salons, movie theaters, fitness clubs, boxing stadiums, water parks, game shops, Buddha amulets stalls and markets, bowling lanes, shopping malls all zones, public parks, passport offices, convenience stores, golf courses, nursery centers, restaurants, drink stores including alcohol stores, hotels, fresh markets, beaches, all tourist destinations, and islands.





