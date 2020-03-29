Bob Edwards’ week at Mountain Shadow & Pleasant Valley Pattaya

Pattaya Sports Club Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Tuesday, March 24 Mountain Shadow Stableford





Despite all the Covid-19 attacks on our lives, we were happy that we still could play this week. We didn’t know that is was for now the last week.

On Tuesday 24th March 2020 we went to Mountain Shadow. The course was in very good condition. It was very quiet on the course and we felt almost lost. It was a beautiful day with a blue sky and a nice breeze. The conditions for a good round were there.

Despite the good conditions it was difficult to present a high score. After a grim struggle Bob Edwards was just 1 point better than Dave Smith. Bob won with 35 Stableford points and Dave second with 34 stable ford points.

The near pins were won by Dave Smith and John Feeney.

Thursday, March 26 Pleasant Valley Stableford

On Thursday the 26th March Pleasant Valley was our venue. The course was in excellent condition with fair greens. Again a beautiful day with a blue sky and a nice breeze.

We had good results Thursday. Bob Edwards showed his good form this week and won with 43 Stableford points. Ty Andersen came second with 40 Stableford points. Danny Garvey was third with 39 points.

The near pins were won by Danny Garvey, Dave and Rosaleen Garvey.











