Alcohol sales banned before, during May 22 Pattaya elections

It’s only been 10 years since the last election, so Pattaya residents and visitors can be forgiven for forgetting alcohol can’t be sold before or during voting.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pramote Tubtim reminded business owners that booze is outlawed from 6 p.m. May 21 until 6 p.m. on May 22, Election Day.



Violators can be fined up to 10,000 baht.

Pramote, the director of Pattaya’s first city election since 2012, also noted its illegal for unregistered people to cast votes, damage or destroy ballots, use other papers as ballots, take ballots out of the polling station, or photograph ballots.







It’s also illegal to show a completed ballot to someone else, put into a ballot box without permission, or discourage others from voting.

Campaigns cannot arrange free transportation to and from polling stations.

Voters on May 22 will be given two ballots: A blue one to cast a vote for Pattaya mayor and an orange one to vote for six members of the Pattaya City Council.































