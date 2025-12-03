Pattaya chokes as PM2.5 pollution skyrockets to hazardous levels

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is grappling with dangerously high levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which reached 92.8 micrograms per cubic meter Tuesday morning (Dec 2), placing the city well into the “unhealthy” category on the US AQI at 177. Authorities warn that prolonged exposure could seriously impact health, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with heart or respiratory conditions.

Residents are strongly urged to avoid all outdoor activities, wear N95 masks if going outside, keep windows and doors closed, and minimize the intake of polluted air. Officials are calling for heightened vigilance as air quality is expected to remain critical, emphasizing that this pollution spike poses a serious public health threat.




































