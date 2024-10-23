Affordable Meals in Pattaya – ‘Khun Nai Khiew Kitchen’ offers stir-fried basil dishes for just 30 baht, defying economic trends

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rattanaporn Chuechuchat, the owner of Khun Nai Khiew Kitchen in Pattaya, has opened a food stall offering stir-fried basil dishes for just 30 baht. This initiative comes as a response to the economic pressures many workers and low-income earners face. Her motivation stems from a personal love for cooking and sharing meals with family and friends, which inspired her to create affordable, flavorful dishes for the community.

Khun Nai Khiew Kitchen, located in the bustling heart of Pattaya’s tourism industry, has gained popularity for its rich, spicy flavors. The dishes are prepared with a special blend of dried chilies and “jinda” chilies, giving them a bold kick. The main offerings include stir-fried basil with pork or chicken, but the menu also features rotating dishes like stir-fried pickled bamboo shoots, spicy pork belly with long beans, stir-fried vegetables, garlic pork, and fresh bamboo shoots.

The pricing is simple: 30 baht for a single dish, 40 baht with a fried egg, and 50 baht for three different dishes. Each dish is freshly cooked daily, and Rattanaporn herself guarantees the taste. The large portions and affordable prices have quickly drawn in a loyal customer base, many of whom return for the strong flavors and budget-friendly meals.

Customers can visit Khun Nai Khiew Kitchen, located next to Sophon Cable in Soi Chaloem Phrakiat 10, Pattaya. The shop is open from Monday to Sunday, 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. In addition to the delicious food, patrons can enjoy a relaxed dining experience in a camping-style setup beneath the trees, with a minimalist decor that enhances the clean, open, and airy atmosphere—perfect for the city’s tourism vibe. For more information or to inquire about the menu, call 087-744-1744.