AI system helps Pattaya tourist police arrest wanted woman at Bali Hai Pier

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourist police in Pattaya continue to expand the use of artificial intelligence technology to track wanted suspects in key tourist areas, leading to the arrest of a woman at Bali Hai Pier.

At around 4:30 p.m. on April 21, officers from the Tourist Police Bureau used an AI monitoring system to identify and track a wanted suspect in the parking area of Bali Hai Pier.

Police arrested 31-year-old Yupadee Chaimongkol after the system flagged her as the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Phon Provincial Court on August 19, 2025.







She is accused of theft involving property belonging to her employer or property in her employer’s possession during the night.

Following the arrest, officers transferred her to investigators at Ban Phai Police Station in Khon Kaen for further legal proceedings.

Authorities said the use of AI is part of wider efforts to improve safety in tourist destinations by detecting wanted suspects, monitoring overstayers and strengthening crime prevention measures across Pattaya.

















































