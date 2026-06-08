Millions saved, but every purchase feels like loss the quiet crisis of retirement anxiety

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 75-year-old retired Japanese civil servant, despite holding savings of around 40 million yen (approx. 8.6 million baht) and receiving a steady monthly pension, has found himself unable to comfortably spend even the smallest amount of money—highlighting a growing psychological struggle among Japan’s ageing population. According to a report by THE GOLD ONLINE, the man—identified under the pseudonym Mr. Kato—was seen hesitating in front of a supermarket shelf, repeatedly picking up and putting back a loaf of bread priced at just 100 yen (around 21 baht). His fingers reportedly trembled as he wrestled with the decision.







Mr. Kato, 75, lives alone in suburban Chiba after losing his wife three years ago. Before retirement, he fully paid off his home and even renovated it using cash, while preserving his 40-million-yen savings untouched. On paper, his finances are more than sufficient. He also receives a pension of around 20,000 yen per month. Yet psychologically, spending money has become a source of distress rather than comfort. “I don’t lack money,” he reportedly said. “But every time I spend, I feel like my savings are shrinking.”

Mr. Kato’s anxiety is largely driven by uncertainty about future costs, particularly long-term care and medical expenses. Even small purchases feel emotionally heavy, as he constantly imagines worst-case scenarios that could drain his savings. Over time, this mindset has led him to avoid social activities. He often declines invitations from friends, viewing even modest expenses as unnecessary.

His only routine source of reassurance is visiting the bank to check his passbook, confirming that his balance remains unchanged.

Experts say Mr. Kato’s case reflects a broader issue in ageing societies: financial anxiety persisting even among those who are objectively financially secure.







When savings become the sole psychological safety net, any withdrawal—no matter how small—can trigger disproportionate stress. This can gradually lead to isolation, reduced quality of life, and emotional decline. The case highlights a paradox of retirement life: for many elderly individuals, the fear of running out of money can become more powerful than the reality of having enough.

In societies like Japan’s rapidly ageing population, this silent psychological burden is becoming increasingly common—where even a simple 100-yen loaf of bread can feel like a financial threat.

















































