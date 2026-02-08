Disabled voters turn out in numbers for referendum at Redemptorist Foundation in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A lively atmosphere was seen at the Redemptorist Foundation in Pattaya on Sunday, Feb 8, as people with disabilities steadily turned out from early morning to cast their votes in the national referendum.

Reporters observed that disabled voters in the Pattaya area arrived continuously throughout the day to exercise their referendum rights, with election officials and police officers on hand to provide close assistance and ensure safety and order at the polling station.

The polling unit at the Redemptorist Foundation was designated exclusively for the referendum, with no MP election held at the site. Officials explained that most disabled voters had already cast their ballots in advance voting for the general election.







Voters at the station were issued a single yellow referendum ballot, allowing them to express their choice in accordance with the referendum process.

Preliminary figures showed that a total of 52 disabled voters cast their referendum ballots at the Redemptorist Foundation polling station, reflecting strong awareness and participation in democratic rights among people with disabilities in Pattaya.

Election officials said the smooth turnout highlighted efforts to ensure accessibility and equal voting rights for all citizens.



































