After 8 Indian robberies, Pattaya police finally step up patrols

After at least eight Indian tourists were robbed of gold since April, Pattaya police finally are stepping up patrols to combat transgender thieves.

Tourist Police Division officers began walking after-midnight beats on Pattaya Beach June 30 in response to the wave of chain-snatching crimes against foreigners perpetuated by loitering ladyboys.







Police rounded up those hanging around on the street “suspiciously”. The presence of officers scared off other predators.

Tourist police also sent word to hotels to advise their guests not to wear gaudy gold or conspicuous jewelry when going out and not to wander around alone late at night.



































