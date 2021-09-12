A huge fire is raging in Pattaya Walking Street

The category 5 fire started at Nasha Pub at 9.30 pm. The fire is spreading rapidly. Suspected gas leaks and explosions are heard.

Thick black smoke everywhere.

Firefighters from all the firestations in the area are helping to put out the flames.

More explosions are heard.

The Electric authority has cut power to the whole area.

The fire has spread to at least 3 buildings.

More explosions are heard.

Very strong winds are fanning the flames.

The flames and smoke are getting bigger and thicker.

Light rain is falling.

More explosions.

Fire fighters on a crane are trying to put out the fire on the upper floors.

Many more explosions.

The flames are shooting out of the front of the building onto Walking Street.

The heat is tremendous.