Thai rescue workers rush aid to flood victims in disaster zones

The Deputy Prime Minister has ordered urgent aid be provided to flood victims and called for drainage to be aided while water reserves are prepared for the dry season.







Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan headed the third National Water Resource Committee meeting of 2021 via video conference, ordering all agencies to expedite their programs while publicizing warnings for the public against water disasters. The meeting approved further progress on the Khlong Kapong Reservoir in Chachoengsao and a water diversion project in Rayong, instructing the Royal Irrigation Department to speed up the undertaking.





The DPM then pressed relevant agencies to control flooding and provide aid to those affected in all regions, including providing needed equipment, machinery and transportation. He noted post-flood assistance must also be provided and reserves should be topped up.





The committee also approved a rehabilitation plan for Khlong Saen Saeb and made it the chief blueprint for safety, beautification and water quality along the canal. The waterway is to be protected from encroachment as well as the intrusion of salt water. (NNT)





























