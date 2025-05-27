A global problem, not just Thailand – Why foreign visitors still stand stern on Thai taxis – Are there any good ones left?

PATTAYA, Thailand – For many foreign visitors to Thailand, taxis remain one of the most frustrating parts of their travel experience. Despite the country’s many charms and warm hospitality, the reputation of Thai taxis has long been plagued by stories of overcharging, refusals to use meters, and outright scams. This persistent problem continues to stand firm in the minds of tourists, fueling skepticism and wariness each time they hail a cab.

One of the biggest reasons travelers rely heavily on ride-hailing apps like Grab is the transparency and reliability they offer. As one visitor bluntly put it: “Only Grab, taxis usually try to charge about 300% of the amount offered by Grab.” Such experiences create a strong impression that traditional taxis are overpriced and untrustworthy.







Yet, these problems are not unique to Thailand. “There are a lot of rip-offs in France too, especially with tourists unaware of the tricks these drivers are up to,” noted another commenter, reminding us that tourist-targeted taxi scams are a global issue. Still, many agree that the scale and persistence of taxi complaints in Thailand make it stand out.

“Well, they are definitely part of it,” said a frequent traveler. “Try getting a taxi on Samui, for example, and see what it costs. Drivers seem to think they’re in Monte Carlo.”

This resentment has gone beyond mere annoyance, becoming part of a larger conversation about Thailand’s tourism challenges. Some argue that taxis have become scapegoats for a broader set of problems affecting the industry. But others push back hard: “The guilty, not scapegoats!” one visitor insisted.



At the heart of the issue lies what many see as a systemic failure in law enforcement. “As we see, for so many issues that give Thailand a black eye, the root of the problem is the abyssal record in law enforcement in Thailand,” explained a concerned expat. “What was considered part of the cultural environment — live and let live — is fast becoming an embarrassment, especially with the advent of 24/7 social media coverage.”

The call for reform is clear: “The police department needs a complete overhaul at the top. Showing up to work should not be the only requirement for a cop—enforcing the law should be.”

Despite these widespread concerns, it’s important to acknowledge that not every taxi experience in Thailand is negative. Many visitors still encounter honest, polite, and professional drivers who take pride in their work. But these positive interactions are often overshadowed by the volume and visibility of negative reports.



Until consistent enforcement and genuine reform take hold, foreign visitors will likely continue to stand stern on Thai taxis — demanding better service, fair pricing, and respect on the roads.

During the New Year 2024 travel season, Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), through the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), conducted inspections at Bangkok’s Mo Chit Bus Terminal and Don Mueang Airport. The initiative aimed to prevent taxi drivers from overcharging or refusing passengers.

Authorities reminded drivers to use meters correctly, be polite, and ensure passengers reach their destinations. The public was also advised to safeguard valuables while traveling. Anyone facing taxi refusal or fare manipulation can report incidents to the 24-hour hotline 1135.

































