Pattaya Never Dies – New check-in spot shines bright as tourists flock to Koh Larn despite low season

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite being in what is typically considered the low season, Pattaya continues to prove that it never loses its charm. With ongoing urban beautification projects and the enduring popularity of nearby Koh Larn, the city reaffirms its status as a must-visit destination for both Thai and international travelers.

On May 25, reporters visited the area around Khao Phra Tamnak (Naval Radio Station Hill), where the Pattaya City sign stands tall. This iconic landmark has recently undergone a vibrant transformation. The city has upgraded the plaza in front of the sign, giving it stunning bright blue flooring and turning it into a new check-in hotspot that’s picture-perfect by both day and night.







Tourists and locals alike were seen enjoying the newly refurbished space — snapping photos, relaxing, and taking in the panoramic views of the bay. The area is now not only more attractive but also safer, thanks to the installation of CCTV cameras, which add an extra layer of confidence for visitors.

The facelift isn’t limited to the ground. The Pattaya City sign itself has been enhanced with a state-of-the-art LED RGB lighting system. The upgraded system can display vivid colors — 50 times more vibrant than before — and is controlled via an automated system that adapts the lighting to suit festivals and major holidays. The sign is illuminated daily from 6:30 PM to 4:00 AM, with light shows from 7:00–8:00 PM (Mon–Thurs) and an extra show from 9:00–10:00 PM on weekends.



These improvements are part of Pattaya’s broader efforts to revitalize its tourism image, even during slower months. And it’s clearly working — despite the low season, a high volume of tourists continue to travel to Koh Larn, the nearby island famous for its crystal-clear waters and laid-back beach vibes. Reporters observed steady streams of both Thai and foreign tourists heading to the island, proving its timeless appeal.

With fresh attractions on the mainland and consistent interest in its offshore paradise, Pattaya shows no signs of slowing down. In this city, there’s no such thing as off-season — only new reasons to visit.

Pattaya never dies.

































