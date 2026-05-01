80-year-old ‘Thai Elvis’ stuns online with dramatic facelift transformation

PATTAYA, Thailand – A viral comeback is underway for “Thai Elvis,” as 80-year-old Somsak—widely known for his signature style and dedication to looking youthful—has captured public attention once again after undergoing a full facelift that dramatically refreshed his appearance.

Previously trending online for his unconventional method of using adhesive tape to lift his face before sleep, Somsak has now taken a major step further by opting for a full facelift procedure, achieving a noticeably younger and firmer look. Many online commenters have praised his transformation, saying he looks as charismatic as legendary stars from the 1980s and 1990s.







Somsak said that despite being in his 80s, he still prioritizes personal appearance. While physical fitness can be maintained through exercise, he believes facial aging requires medical intervention. The decision to undergo surgery was not easy, given his age, and he spent considerable time researching before choosing a specialist.

He ultimately underwent the procedure with a well-known facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Beam, at a clinic in the Ratchaphruek area.

The “Thai Elvis” also shared a message for others, especially seniors, saying that self-care and happiness should be personal choices. He revealed that many people discouraged him, questioning why someone his age would pursue cosmetic surgery.

“I don’t worry about whether I’ll be here tomorrow or not,” he said. “I just think about what makes me happy. My dream was to look good. Even if tomorrow comes unexpectedly, at least today I feel handsome—and I have no regrets.”

He emphasized the importance of choosing a certified medical facility, noting that procedures like this require general anesthesia and must be closely supervised by experienced doctors and anesthesiologists.







Now, around two months after surgery, the results have exceeded expectations. The scars are barely visible, and those around him have praised his youthful appearance—many finding it hard to believe he is already 80 years old.

No longer relying on adhesive tape each night, Somsak now enjoys a naturally firm look, fulfilling a long-held personal goal and inspiring debate about aging, confidence, and self-expression.

















































