The Darker Side of Thailand’s 60-Day Free Visa – What optimistic tourists and Pattaya locals should know

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s recent move to extend free visa stays from 30 to 60 days for travelers from 93 countries, starting July 15, 2024, was widely welcomed as a bold step to revive tourism post-pandemic. The government aimed to boost the economy by attracting more visitors and business travelers with easier access and longer stays.

But beneath the optimistic surface, serious concerns are emerging—especially in popular tourist hubs like Pattaya.







Despite the visa extension, tourist arrivals in early 2025 have not rebounded as hoped. Research from Kasikorn Research Center reports a slight decline in foreign tourists visiting Thailand during the first months of 2025 compared to the previous year, projecting an annual drop of nearly 3%. Factors such as the global economic slowdown, geopolitical tensions, rising costs, and stiff competition from neighboring countries like Vietnam and Japan have dampened tourism demand.

The most troubling issue for Pattaya, and the country overall, lies not in tourist numbers but in who is coming under the new free visa scheme. Officials from the Immigration Bureau have quietly acknowledged a rise in foreign criminals exploiting the relaxed visa rules to evade justice abroad by entering Thailand as “tourists.” With the visa-free stay extended to 60 days—and the possibility to extend another 30 days—Thailand has unintentionally become a haven for those seeking to hide from law enforcement in their home countries.

These individuals sometimes open souvenir shops, food stalls, or even small hotels, blending into the tourist economy while using the cover to lay low. Local businesses have raised complaints that some foreigners arriving under the free visa program end up competing unfairly with Thai workers and operators, disrupting local job markets.

Pattaya, with its open economy and bustling tourism sector, is particularly vulnerable. The city’s relaxed atmosphere and numerous informal businesses make it easy for criminals to disappear into the crowd. Law enforcement agencies have reported increased cases of foreign fugitives caught hiding in Pattaya, underlining the unintended consequences of the visa policy.

Given these challenges, many in the tourism industry have begun calling for the government to reconsider the 60-day visa exemption and reduce it back to 30 days. They argue that while easing entry was intended to boost tourism, it now facilitates illegal activities and threatens the city’s reputation and safety.

Experts stress that the government must balance economic recovery with stronger immigration controls, increased scrutiny, and cooperation with international law enforcement to prevent Thailand from becoming a sanctuary for criminals disguised as tourists.

What Pattaya Optimists Need to Know

-Free visa ≠ More tourists: While visa restrictions eased, global economic and geopolitical headwinds continue to reduce tourist arrivals overall.

-Hidden risks exist: Longer visa-free stays attract not only tourists but also criminals seeking refuge.

-Local impact: Illegal foreign workers and business operators undercut local jobs and services.

-Safety concerns: Pattaya’s image as a safe tourist destination can be undermined by increasing criminal presence.

-Policy rethink underway? Some tourism and government officials suggest reverting the free visa stay back to 30 days to address these problems.





Kasikorn Research Center reported that from January 1 to May 11, 2025, foreign visitors totaled 12.9 million, a 1% decrease year-on-year. They forecast that for the entire year, foreign tourists could decline by 2.8% to 34.5 million people, leading to a 3% drop in tourism revenue compared to 2024, amounting to approximately 1.62 trillion baht.

Several negative factors contribute to this decline. The global economy is slowing, which affects travel plans and spending; tourists increasingly seek destinations that fit their budgets and offer good value. Political tensions and geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and instability in the Middle East, continue to affect travel. Even though the India-Pakistan airspace conflict has ended and flights resumed, these geopolitical uncertainties reduce travel confidence.







Thailand’s tourism competitiveness is also weakening. Foreign tourist numbers have been falling while destinations like Japan and Vietnam see increases. Two key factors hurt Thailand’s appeal: perceived safety concerns among some tourist groups, especially Chinese tourists, due to incidents early in 2025; and rising prices for tourism services.

The average daily room rate in Thailand rose 34% in 2024 compared to 2019, higher than the 28.3% increase in other sampled countries. Food and service prices have also increased due to rising costs. After subtracting travel and accommodation expenses, many tourists have little budget left for other spending. Thailand's average spending per trip is around 1,300 USD, lower than Japan (1,600 USD) and Singapore (1,700 USD), which raises questions about value for money compared to competitors.







International competition is intense, with governments supporting tourism development to attract visitors. For example, South Korea plans to offer free visas for Chinese group tourists during China’s peak travel season in Q3 2025. Vietnam will issue 10-year long-stay visas to attract foreigners and boost tourism.

Airline flight schedules reflect changing tourist interests. For international flights scheduled through September 2025, flights to China grew by 18% compared to the same period in 2024, Japan flights increased by 16%, but flights to Thailand only rose by 8%.

Thailand's 60-day free visa policy was launched with the best intentions to revive tourism, but it has exposed vulnerabilities that Pattaya's community and travelers must acknowledge. Optimism is welcome, but awareness and caution about the darker side of this policy will be crucial to protect Thailand's tourism industry and maintain Pattaya's reputation as a vibrant yet safe destination.








































