75 year-old woman rescued from Pattaya inferno

Pattaya City Disaster Prevention Department received a report of a fire incident at TG Battery Shop, located in Soi Bongkot, South Pattaya on May 11, at 8 p.m.

Local residents were in a state of panic, running for their lives, as they discovered a raging fire inside a 3-story commercial building in Soi Bongkot, South Pattaya on May 11, at 8 p.m.

Thick smoke was billowing out from the TG Battery Shop making it difficult for the occupants to escape. Two of the trapped people were Mrs. Somsong Prachumchuen, 75, along with her caretaker who were desperately crying out for help.







The firefighting and rescue teams quickly deployed ladders to safely carry the elderly woman down amidst the intense flames and dense smoke. Meanwhile, five water trucks were mobilized to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings. It took more than 30 minutes to subdue the flames. The firefighters used smoke exhaust equipment to ventilate the building.

Mr. Chaiyot Prachumchuen, the 50-year-old shop owner, said that he had briefly stepped outside leaving his mother and housekeeper inside. He received an anxious phone call from his mother about the fire, so he rushed back to access the situation. Luckily there were people around who acted swiftly to rescue his mother. He expressed his gratitude to all concerned.







Police said that there was significant damage merchandise including batteries, estimating losses at approximately 1-2 million baht. The police forensic team will investigate to determine the cause of the fire.















