Seven Thais and foreigners were arrested for breaking Pattaya’s nighttime curfew.

Chonburi and Pattaya police patrolling Jomtien Beach caught four Thais and three expats driving motorbikes and cars after 9 p.m. without documentation justifying their reasons for not being at home.

Those arrested claimed they were unaware of the curfew.

All now face fines of up to 40,000 baht and jail terms of up to two years.