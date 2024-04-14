6-year-old’s tragic accident ignites outcry for road safety measures

PATTAYA, Thailand – On April 10, six-year-old Nong Korn was tragically injured when he rode his bicycle into an open drain along Soi Ban Chak Nok 16 in Huay Yai sub-district, east of Pattaya. The young child suffered severe head injuries, including bleeding in the brain, skull fractures, and deep wounds, in the heart-wrenching incident.







The area had been a source of growing concern among local residents, who had repeatedly voiced their worries about the absence of proper drainage covers along the road. Despite numerous complaints to the municipality regarding the hazardous conditions, little action had been taken to address the issue, leaving the road dangerously incomplete.

The incident has stirred outrage and reignited calls for urgent action within the community. It serves as a poignant reminder of the critical need for comprehensive infrastructure maintenance and responsible oversight to ensure the safety of residents, particularly vulnerable road users like children.





































