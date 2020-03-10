44 more Thai workers from South Korea put in quarantine system, Sattahip naval base

Chonburi– More 44 Thai workers returning from South Korea arrived at the Sattahip naval base for quarantine on Monday, bringing the total number of Thai returnees, placed under quarantine to 187 persons.







Forty-four persons, including 16 men and 28 women travelled by a double decker bus from Suvarnabhumi Airport and were registered to the quarantine system at the navy’s facility in Chon Buri province.

The surveillance center in Sattahip has received 187 persons so far.

The newcomers underwent thermal scanning while their luggage, shoes and communication devices were disinfected before they enter their rooms.

The bus was also disinfected before leaving the premises.

More Thai workers will come to the Sattahip naval base for 14-day quarantine, imposed among other measures to control the spread of the Covid-19.

The facilities there can serve 400 persons and 750 persons at the maximum.

Loading…

Health checkup for the first lot of 143 workers found everyone has no fever.

Staff will measure their temperature everyday. If anyone develops fever during their stay, that person will be sent to hospital immediately.

Psychiatric counselling is available for anyone who has symptoms of tension or anxiety.











