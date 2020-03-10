Koh Pha-ngan ‘Full Moon Party’cancelled, Ferries allow one-year tickets postpone

Surat Thani province has cancelled the Full Moon Party at Koh Pha-ngan, starting on March until the Covid-19 outbreak is under control.







Simultaneously, passengers of Raja Ferry Port Public Co., Ltd. wishing to travel to the popular island and to participate in the party could postpone advanced tickets for one year.

Apichart Chayopas, managing director of Raja Ferry Port Pcl., said passengers could postpone advanced tickets to Pha-ngan Island without paying extra charges, one year, starting from an original date of travelling.

He said his company understands the unpredictable situation and is prepared for the postponement of its passengers.

For more information, passengers can call 02-2768211-2 or (092) 2473423 – 5 or send an email to [email protected]












