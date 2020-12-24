4 Pattaya seafood vendors quarantined after visit to Samut Sakhon

Four Pattaya seafood vendors were quarantined after Banglamung District officials discovered they visited the Samut Sakhon market at the center of the current coronavirus outbreak last week.







The owner of Aew Seafood at Lan Po Market and three employees will be tested for Covid-19 and told to quarantine for two weeks following their Dec. 18 shopping run to the coronavirus hotspot, said Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri following his Dec. 23 inspection of three big Pattaya markets.

He and public-health officials checked disease-control measures at Lan Po, Amorn and Rattanakorn Wanasin Market. Inspectors collected water samples from seafood trays to tests for contamination and took personal histories of vendors to determine if any visited the Samut Sakhon market this month.





Amnart’s team distributed flyers in Thai, Burmese and other languages and advised anyone who visited the hotspot or had contact with someone who did to visit a clinic or hospital or call the Chonburi Public Health Department at 038-119-777.















