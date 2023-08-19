Bangkok halts Bang Kapi intersection overpass project following accident

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has ordered the suspension of the construction of an overpass at the Bang Kapi intersection following an accident that killed one worker and injured two other people.

BMA Spokesperson Aekvarunyoo Amarapala stated that the BMA has temporarily halted construction work at the overpass after a 10-meter-long sheet of metal plummeted to the ground while being lifted by a crane, killing one person while injuring two others.







The accident took place on the morning of August 17 when a group of workers was in the process of fastening wire cables to the edges of a metal sheet on an overpass. Their intention was to lift the sheet using a crane. The unsecured ends of the cables suddenly gave way, causing the metal sheet to collapse onto Seri Thai Road below.

The BMA spokesperson said that the city hall has launched an investigation into the accident and ordered officials to provide assistance to victims, as well as enforce safety measures to prevent further accidents.







Meanwhile, Pol Col Thanapan Padungkarn, superintendent of Lat Phrao Police Station, said investigators have summoned the construction site engineer for questioning. He added that police will summon more witnesses for questioning to determine if negligence played a part in the accident. (NNT)
















