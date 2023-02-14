4-meter python extracted from parked car at Pattaya restaurant

A snake catching team was summoned to the Krua Ja Toy Restaurant near the Pattaya Land Department Office in South Pattaya after the owner spotted a slithery creature inside the engine compartment of a car in his parking lot.

It was not difficult for the city snake catchers to spot the large reptile curled under the hood and within minutes they carefully pulled the python out of its hiding place.

Pattaya City councilor Nikom Sangkaew, who was in charge of the reptile rescue operation said that the 4 meter python would be released into the wild far away for human inhabitants.



























