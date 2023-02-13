Rose prices double on Valentine’s Day eve in Thailand

Flower shops in Songkhla started receiving orders for flower bouquets on the eve of the Valentine’s Day despite the prices of roses being doubled from those of last year.

The increase in rose prices was partly a result of lower supplies due to cold weather in the North.

Flower shops prepared thousands of roses for sales. Customers placed orders for roses, costing from 500-3,000 baht a bouquet for delivery to their loved ones on the Valentine’s Day tomorrow.







In Tak’s Phob Phra district, a major production area of quality roses, growers have smile on their faces again in three years after receiving orders for a large number of premium roses for sales to customers nationwide. Good quality roses cost 8-9 baht each and the prices vary on a daily basis.

Taweesab Poonwasinmongkol, a rose grower in Phob Phra district said the rose plantation areas in the district have been reduced from 5,000 rai (about 2,000 acres) to more than 1,000 rai (about 400 acres) as farmers converted to grow crops and fruit trees during the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of rose growers has also dropped from about 3,000 to 1,500.

This year, the production cost has increased to prevent loss from pests and weather fluctuation. However, sales have much improved from the past three years. (TNA)



























