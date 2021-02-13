Soi Buakhao takes over as Pattaya party place

Walking Street is dead, but the party is going again on Soi Buakhao as the area always popular with foreign expats bounces back from the second coronavirus shutdown.







Walking Street always has been the draw for foreign tourists while Soi Buakhao – with its 40-baht beers, 99-baht breakfasts and other cheap offerings – has always attracted Pattaya’s baht-conserving retirees.

Over the weekend, only nine go-go bars were open on Walking Street while, on Soi Buakhao, the street thrived with a lively mood as foreigners and Thais spilled out of outside beer bars, music filled the air, and an electric vibe charged the atmosphere.

That vibe could still be felt on Wednesday night, with bars moderately full, markets busy with shoppers and diners, and plenty of people on the street.

On Walking Street, meanwhile, nearly all the bars open on the weekend were closed, waiting for Friday.

















