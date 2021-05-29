32 arrested for drinking, smoking shisha in Pattaya

Pattaya police arrested 32 Thais and foreigners gathering to drink alcohol and smoke shisha.

Police raided the Sky Mountain restaurant at Bali Hai Pier around 12:30 a.m. May 28, seizing eight illegal shisha pipes and hauling all the party people to Pattaya Police Station to face charges of violating the emergency decree and using illegal baraku tobacco.







The 32 people included seven foreigners and Sky Mountain’s manager, who additionally was charged with selling alcohol in his restaurant, which currently is prohibited.





























