30,000+ register for Pattaya Sinopharm vaccines on 1st day

More than 30,000 Pattaya residents registered for two jabs of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine Pattaya bought after it couldn’t get enough doses from the government.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said June 29 that 31,713 people registered online and in person on the first day bookings were available the day before. Of those, 5,823 signed up in person at eight area locations.







Of those registered, 16,098 are local Pattaya residents while 15,675 are from outside the area, although Sonthaya emphasized that only those with households registered in the city were eligible for the shots.

Those who booked online for Sinopharm vaccinations but are not eligible will have to register for the shots elsewhere or wait for the next allotment.







Online registration was predictably buggy, although more than 25,000 managed to upload their house registrations and identification cards.

Pattaya purchased 100,000 doses of the so-called Sinopharm vaccine from state-run China National Pharmaceutical Group from directly from Chulabhorn Royal Academy as the central government continues to allocate Chonburi too few doses to allow the city to reopen to foreign tourists by October.







A million doses of Sinopharm arrived in Thailand last week and already were starting to be administered in Bangkok. But Pattaya is still waiting for is purchase. No estimate was given on when they would arrive or inoculations begin.

Registration remains open until July 2 or when all doses are spoken for.

























