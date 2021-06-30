‘No money no honey no GDP’, Pattaya night workers shout for help at government house in Bangkok

Representatives of the Empower Foundation, together with workers in massage parlours, go-go bars and karaoke joints as well as freelance service providers, have asked the government to provide night-shift workers with 5,000 baht in cash relief each month because their businesses were the first to be closed temporarily but they have yet to receive any compensation.







On Tuesday June 29, representatives of workers from Chonburi (Pattaya City), Chiang Mai and Bangkok traveled to Government House to submit an open letter to the government. The letter was received by the Advisor to the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, Sompas Nilphan.







The workers’ representatives said businesses of night-shift workers are among the first to receive a closure order. However, they have not received any financial relief. Although there are Rao Chana, co-payment and Section 33 Rao Rak Kan campaigns, they are not able to ease their financial burden. Most night-shift workers are not in the social security system, and they would like the government to offer 5,000 baht a month until their businesses resume.







Secretary-General of the National Security Council (NSC), Gen. Nattaphon Narkphanit, said today that authorities are ready to listen whenever any group has gathered to submit a letter. If restrictions can be eased, they will do so. Today, a meeting of relevant agencies is to discuss restrictions that have been lifted. For instance, sealing off camps for construction workers may cause a danger to building structures and may slow down the work of hospitals. Therefore, easing some restrictions is necessary.







Gen. Nattaphon added that officials had discussed measures to help out affected restaurants, but not all measures will be implemented. Officials are assessing the situation every 15 days to determine various control measures. (NNT)



















