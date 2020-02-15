300 clean Rong Po ecosystem

About 300 Banglamung students and volunteers cleaned up the marine ecosystem in the Rong Po Community.

Banglamung Subdistrict Deputy Mayor Narathip Fukruk kicked off the Feb. 13 event organized by the Marine and Coastal Resources Conservation Department as part of a government effort to clean up industrial areas in Bangkok and Eastern Seaboard.

Together the group collected litter and garbage polluting water sources and shorelines while activity leaders stressed the importance of marine conservation.





